Modern residence with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€335,000
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the sea.

The residence features two swimming pools.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes walk from a hospital and schools, and a few minutes drive from bars and restaurants.

  • Paphos-Limassol highway - 1 minute
  • International school - 5 minutes drive
  • Shopping mall - 8 minutes
  • Marina - 9 minutes
  • Tombs of the Kings - 10 minutes
  • Beach - 11 minutes
  • International airport - 12 minutes
  • Golf club - 15 minutes
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

