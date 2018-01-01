Modern residence with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer luxury villas with swimming pools 3 x 7 m, gardens, parking spaces, roof-top terraces and a panoramic sea view.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Alarm
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the city center, the coast, and all necessary infrastructure.
Blue-Flag beach - 5 minutes (2 km)
Paphos harbour and promenade - 11 minutes (5 km)
Shopping mall - 10 minutes (4.7 km)
International private school - 15 minutes (8 km)
Highway - 4 minutes (2 km)
International airport - 10 minutes (7 km)
Restaurants and hotels - 5 minutes (3 km)
We offer spacious apartments and luxury penthouses with functional layouts.
The penthouses have private roof-top terraces.
The residence with a panoramic view of the sea and the hills features a swimming pool.
Completion - November, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Laminated flooring
Tile floors in the bathrooms
Security entrance doors
High-quality sanitary ware by famous European brands
Aluminium windows
Premium kitchen cabinetry and wardrobes by European manufacturers
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most popular areas of Limassol.
5-star hotel - 2 minutes
Sea - 1.6 km
We offer new villas and apartments with terraces and parking spaces.
The villas have roof-top terraces and private gardens. It's possible to build a swimming pool for each villa.
The residence features roof-top gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, a barbecue area, a large kids' playground, a covered parking, green areas.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Laminated flooring in the living rooms, dining room and bedrooms
Fitted wardrobes in the bedrooms
Kitchen cabinetry
Air conditioning
Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
Highway - 500 meters
Supermarket - 1 km
Cinema - 1.1 km
Pharmacy - 1.2 km
Bakery - 1.5 km
Beach - 1.6 km