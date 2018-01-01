  1. Realting.com
  Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beaches, Paphos, Cyprus

Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near the beaches, Paphos, Cyprus

Peyia, Cyprus
€450,000
About the complex

We offer villas featuring private swimming pools and roof-top gardens with a picturesque view.

Four semi-detached villas have a shared swimming pool.

Advantages

The property is be qualified for Permanent Residency fast-track.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Peyia - the coastal suburb of Paphos, next to all necessary infrastructure, including supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants and bars, medical centers, private and public schools, a stadium, a fitness center, and only a three-minute drive from the famous Coral Bay sandy beaches.

Peyia, Cyprus

