  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Famagusta

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Famagusta, Cyprus

Paralimni
69
Protaras
30
Ayia Napa
14
2 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,723
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Protaras, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Protaras, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 152 sq.meters in Protaras. The apartment is situate…
€1,80M

