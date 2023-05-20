Thailand
Realting.com
Thailand
Profitable houses
Apartment buildings for sale in Thailand
Phuket
12
Phuket Province
12
Revenue house
12 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Revenue house 1 bedroom
Patong, Thailand
1
1
24 100 m²
8/8
€ 104,682
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental…
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
4
€ 82,328
Apartments on the first run by Best Western A new phase of the already built apart hotel …
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
1
€ 211,965
Investment cottage with sea view Cottages with jacuzzi or pool, stunning sea views and a …
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
€ 100,330
New 1st line condo hotel with hotel management New complex on 1 line with hotel managemen…
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
4
€ 216,726
Apartments on the first line of Mai Khao beach First line of Mai Khao beach! Great sea vi…
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
7
€ 102,387
Apartments with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum • End of construction: February 2023…
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
5
€ 101,488
Apartments at the hotel in the Laguna area A unique offer - a new project that combines a…
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
8
€ 113,047
Apartments with a guaranteed income of 7% per annum Unique project on Karon Beach! The co…
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
7
€ 113,662
Location of the residential complex on one of the best beaches in Southeast Asia, on Karon B…
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
5
€ 224,252
Luxury apartments next to the sea on Kamala Beach, which houses the legendary Cafe del Mar B…
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
4
€ 119,191
The complex is being built 10 meters from Kamala Beach. This location is called the Milliona…
Recommend
Revenue house
Phuket, Thailand
5
€ 111,271
Apart-hotel on the first line of Bang Tao beach • Delivery: December 2022 • To the sea: …
Recommend
