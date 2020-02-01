Lithuania
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Sietynas, Lithuania
1 513 m²
1 Floor
€ 890,000
SELECTED BUILDING WITH LAND SECTION, IDEALS ELECTION OF MANAGEMENT LAWS, SANATORY, SENELD HO…
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
20 m²
1 Floor
€ 4,000
SELLING NEW EQUIPMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE TOURT OF SILAIN. ----------------------…
Commercial
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
100 m²
1 Floor
€ 320,000
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL OBJECT WITH EQUIPMENT PRICE IN THE ROMAINS! _________________________…
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
20 m²
€ 3,999
Premises for sale. Exceptional ability to purchase premises in a good place, constant flow o…
Commercial
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
665 m²
1 Floor
€ 575,000
664.62 KV is SALE. M. RESIDENTIAL LAST BUILDING WITH THE LAND SECTION REDUCED PL! READERSON…
Commercial
Kumpiai, Lithuania
56 m²
1 Floor
€ 140,600
SELLING THE CURRENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE HEAT! PATALP CAN BE APPLICED TO TRADE OR …
Commercial
Mitkunai, Lithuania
180 m²
1 Floor
€ 105,000
180 sq.m. BUILDING 6.5 acres SKLYP __________________________________________________ - NERI…
Commercial
Ramuciai, Lithuania
370 m²
1 Floor
€ 349,999
BIG, LOSSED IN THE BARI AND DIDELE ERDVES IN THE HIGH ! PROFESSIONAL, VERY GOOD SUPLANED IN …
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
80 m²
1 Floor
€ 19,999
SELDING THE INSURANCE OF THE INSPECTED TWO SILA TURRENT. Premises are fully framed. Ther…
Commercial
Naujasodis, Lithuania
54 m²
1 Floor
€ 15,000
INVESTIC PROPOSAL TO THEM WHERE I EXPLANATORY WHERE TO CURE YOUR BUSINESS OR TO THEM WHERE W…
Commercial
Commercial
Narepai, Lithuania
169 m²
€ 222,000
SELLING THE HOME PART WITH THE BIG 9.96 a SECTION IN THE SONG !!! SPECIAL SUGGMENT WITH CENT…
Commercial
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
1 250 m²
1 Floor
€ 249,999
For sale Great object for investment near Kaunas, on the Ranger Peninsula! IKI KAUNO city CE…
Commercial
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
27 m²
1 Floor
€ 19,000
SELLING BUILDING In July, in the form of a fungus, Kaunas r. The cheerful speaker invites yo…
Commercial
Margava, Lithuania
358 m²
1 Floor
€ 290,000
SELLING BUILDING - SHOP BEFORE G., PALEMONE! 400 M. IKI REPEENTES PL. SEPARATE BUILDING WITH…
Commercial
Rokeliai, Lithuania
142 m²
1 Floor
€ 198,000
Building for sale in the village of Piluona, Kaunas district. Construction of a former settl…
Commercial
Narepai, Lithuania
451 m²
1 Floor
€ 550,000
SELLING THE WAINDS OF THE PROCEDURE PATALPOS IN THE RAYON!!! ------------------------------…
Commercial
Karkiskes, Lithuania
341 m²
€ 279,000
SELLED IN THE SODY WITH BUSINESS IN THE COUNCIL WITH A SIPRION 8 YEAR! Long-standing busines…
