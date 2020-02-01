Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Kaunas County
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

Karmelava
1
19 properties total found
Commercialin Sietynas, Lithuania
Commercial
Sietynas, Lithuania
1 513 m² 1 Floor
€ 890,000
SELECTED BUILDING WITH LAND SECTION, IDEALS ELECTION OF MANAGEMENT LAWS, SANATORY, SENELD HO…
Commercialin Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
80 m² 1 Floor
€ 19,999
SELDING THE INSURANCE OF THE INSPECTED TWO SILA TURRENT. Premises are fully framed. Ther…
Commercialin Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
20 m² 1 Floor
€ 4,000
SELLING NEW EQUIPMENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE TOURT OF SILAIN. ----------------------…
Commercialin Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
Commercial
Romainiu Kaimele, Lithuania
100 m² 1 Floor
€ 320,000
INDUSTRIAL INVESTICIAL OBJECT WITH EQUIPMENT PRICE IN THE ROMAINS! _________________________…
Commercialin Giraite, Lithuania
Commercial
Giraite, Lithuania
20 m²
€ 3,999
Premises for sale. Exceptional ability to purchase premises in a good place, constant flow o…
Commercialin Miriniskiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Miriniskiai, Lithuania
665 m² 1 Floor
€ 575,000
664.62 KV is SALE. M. RESIDENTIAL LAST BUILDING WITH THE LAND SECTION REDUCED PL! READERSON…
Commercialin Kumpiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kumpiai, Lithuania
56 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,600
SELLING THE CURRENT OF THE COMMERCIAL PATAL IN THE HEAT! PATALP CAN BE APPLICED TO TRADE OR …
Commercialin Mitkunai, Lithuania
Commercial
Mitkunai, Lithuania
180 m² 1 Floor
€ 105,000
180 sq.m. BUILDING 6.5 acres SKLYP __________________________________________________ - NERI…
Commercialin Ramuciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Ramuciai, Lithuania
370 m² 1 Floor
€ 349,999
BIG, LOSSED IN THE BARI AND DIDELE ERDVES IN THE HIGH ! PROFESSIONAL, VERY GOOD SUPLANED IN …
Commercialin Naujasodis, Lithuania
Commercial
Naujasodis, Lithuania
54 m² 1 Floor
€ 15,000
INVESTIC PROPOSAL TO THEM WHERE I EXPLANATORY WHERE TO CURE YOUR BUSINESS OR TO THEM WHERE W…
Commercialin Narepai, Lithuania
Commercial
Narepai, Lithuania
169 m²
€ 222,000
SELLING THE HOME PART WITH THE BIG 9.96 a SECTION IN THE SONG !!! SPECIAL SUGGMENT WITH CENT…
Commercialin Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Commercial
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
1 250 m² 1 Floor
€ 249,999
For sale Great object for investment near Kaunas, on the Ranger Peninsula! IKI KAUNO city CE…
Commercialin Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
Commercial
Linksmakalnis, Lithuania
27 m² 1 Floor
€ 19,000
SELLING BUILDING In July, in the form of a fungus, Kaunas r. The cheerful speaker invites yo…
Commercialin Margava, Lithuania
Commercial
Margava, Lithuania
358 m² 1 Floor
€ 290,000
SELLING BUILDING - SHOP BEFORE G., PALEMONE! 400 M. IKI REPEENTES PL. SEPARATE BUILDING WITH…
Commercialin Rokeliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Rokeliai, Lithuania
142 m² 1 Floor
€ 198,000
Building for sale in the village of Piluona, Kaunas district. Construction of a former settl…
Commercialin Narepai, Lithuania
Commercial
Narepai, Lithuania
451 m² 1 Floor
€ 550,000
SELLING THE WAINDS OF THE PROCEDURE PATALPOS IN THE RAYON!!! ------------------------------…
Commercialin Karkiskes, Lithuania
Commercial
Karkiskes, Lithuania
341 m²
€ 279,000
SELLED IN THE SODY WITH BUSINESS IN THE COUNCIL WITH A SIPRION 8 YEAR! Long-standing busines…

Properties features in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

cheap
luxury
