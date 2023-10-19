Offices for Sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

UAE
Office 5 rooms with elevator, with internet
Riga, Latvia
5
2
101 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Riga. Great location. The total area is 100…
€165,000
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Terini, Latvia
1 676 m²
2/2
Building area: 1676 m ² (without terrace and summer conference room) Office area: 1170 m ² …
€1,65M
Recommend
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 026 m²
2/4
An office building with an area of 1025.5 square meters and a plot of land with an area of 8…
€980,000
Recommend
Office 4 rooms with electricity, with gas, with water system
Riga, Latvia
4
2
144 m²
Commercial/Office space in Quiet Center. Auseklia-Sakaru intersection. - Freshly renov…
€330,000
Recommend
Office with elevator, with electricity, with gas
Riga, Latvia
400 m²
A beautiful, modern office and retail space, on one of the most prestigious streets in the c…
€950,000
Recommend
Office 2 bathrooms with furniture, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
2
91 m²
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Riga in the prestigious Skanstes Parks buildin…
€235,000
Recommend
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 477 m²
2/2
Office building with retail and storage investment opportunity.The office building is in goo…
€2,50M
Recommend
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 104 m²
4/4
Building in a development area of huge business project of Rail Baltica, central market, 95%…
€940,000
Recommend
Office
Babites novads, Latvia
1 358 m²
1/1
The premises are isolated as aisles have a separate entrance, the premises are conveniently …
€850,000
Recommend
Office with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
6 714 m²
Office building for sale - 8 floors - total area 6,714 sq.m, including the ground floor …
€5,60M
Recommend
Office
Riga, Latvia
4 308 m²
Office building for sale. - Total area: 5600 m2 (including underground parking). - Leas…
€17,00M
Recommend
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 634 m²
4/4
House has several entrances, good quality repairs has been made. Return 8%. Gym and several …
€1,20M
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3
243 m²
6
Ready restaurant for sale. The room has everything you need to start a successful job. The r…
€500,000
Recommend
Office
Riga, Latvia
1 581 m²
Office building for sale Building with total area 1581m2 Land plot with total area 2254…
€1,75M
Recommend
Office
Riga, Latvia
115 m²
1/4
One bedroomSpacious, detached roomKitchenAdditional warehouseTwo bathrooms, two showersSpaci…
€99,000
Recommend
Office
Riga, Latvia
2 019 m²
Latvia. Riga Business Center with parking Office building in the center of Riga. The plot ar…
€2,20M
Recommend
Office 4 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
4
137 m²
1/5
We offer a fully furnished office in excellent condition in the embassy district of Riga. An…
€324,900
Recommend
Office with parking
Riga, Latvia
3 350 m²
1/1
Investment facility with potential cash flow. The building is located in the area of a mode…
€3,00M
Recommend
Office with parking
Riga, Latvia
90 m²
1/4
Chic rooms in the heart of Old Riga overlooking Livu Square, House after renovation. The b…
€360,000
Recommend
Office with gas heating
Riga, Latvia
220 m²
An exclusive corner restaurant hall for sale in Old Riga on the promenade on 11. November 9 …
€650,000
Recommend
Office with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
192 m²
1/7
We offer to buy a modern office, which is located on the first floor of a multifunctional bu…
€480,000
Recommend
Office in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
220 m²
1/1
Commercial premises (store) is located on the main street of the city, ul.Bribibas. A large …
€350,000
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
5/5
The exclusive Office Club House is an exclusive A-Class office building designed for compani…
€490,000
Recommend
Office in city center, with city view, gym
Smiltene, Latvia
87 m²
+ The of khistorical of center of of of Riga+ Stable of and of predictable of revenue+ The o…
€400,000
Recommend
Office in city center, with city view, gym
Riga, Latvia
104 m²
1/5
We sell commercial premises on the first floor of the PARK SIDE project with an area of 104 …
€312,000
Recommend
Office with parking, in city center, with basement
Riga, Latvia
109 m²
1/5
Favorite location - Stara Riga, as well as all the attractions of the city are just a few me…
€465,000
Recommend
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Riga, Latvia
1 150 m²
1/2
For sale modern and fully equipped restaurant business. The property is on the Riga border o…
€1,40M
Recommend
Office with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Riga, Latvia
930 m²
5/7
Office space is offered at 15 Jeriku Street. The building is close to Zemitan Bridge, the sh…
€1,33M
Recommend
Office 16 rooms with parking, in city center, with city view
Riga, Latvia
16
2 132 m²
1/6
Sale of office space 2 & rsquo; 132 m2 (16 offices) with 20 parking spaces in a renovated si…
€2,70M
Recommend
Office with parking, gym, with park
Riga, Latvia
396 m²
3/3
For sale, the multifunctional complex consisting of the private house (130 m2) and restaura…
€430,000
Recommend
