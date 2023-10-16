UAE
Commercial
Italy
Lombardy
Commercial real estate in Lombardy, Italy
Brescia
16
Como
12
Desenzano del Garda
6
Lonato del Garda
3
33 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
145 m²
GA-V000874. ИДЕАЛЬНОЕ КОММЕРЧЕСКОЕ ПОМЕЩЕНИЕ ДЛЯ КЕЙТЕРИНГА В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАУ въезда в…
€500,000
Recommend
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
GA-V000969. Земля под строительство в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе отк…
€121,650
Recommend
Commercial
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001004. Земля под строительство в продаже в Сан-Феличе-дель-БенакоРасположенный в красив…
€320,000
Recommend
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001053. Земельный участок в холмистой местности в LonatoВставлен в престижном жилом конт…
€300,000
Recommend
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001123. Земля под строительство в продаже в LonatoРасположенный в элегантном холмистом …
€750,000
Recommend
Commercial
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6
6 500 m²
GA-V000403. Отель с видом на озеро в Padenghe sul GardaРасположенный в красивом и спокойном …
€18,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
110 m²
GA-V001197. НОВЫЙ МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ С ОТЛИЧНОЙ ВИДИМОСТЬЮ В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный …
€260,000
Recommend
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
77 m²
GA-V001269. МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в историческом центре…
€350,000
Recommend
Commercial
Pozzolengo, Italy
GA-V001281. ВИНОГРАДНИК В ЛУГАНЕ DOC В POZZOLENGOРасположенный на территории района и консор…
€4,50M
Recommend
Commercial
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001300. ЗЕМЕЛЬНЫЙ УЧАСТОК ПОД СТРОИТЕЛЬСТВО ВИЛЛЫ В КРАСИВОМ РАЙОНЕ С ОТКРЫТЫМИ ВИДАМИ В…
€270,000
Recommend
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
60 m²
GA-V001410. Офис в историческом здании в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в отличном месте…
€240,000
Recommend
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
1 815 m²
GA-V001438. Офисное здание с большим складом в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенное недалеко от…
€570,000
Recommend
Commercial
Puegnago del Garda, Italy
1 400 m²
GA-V001427. Магазин в продаже в Пуэньяго-суль-ГардаС видом и прямым выходом на государственн…
€960,000
Recommend
Hotel
Como, Italy
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
€320,000
Recommend
Commercial
Como, Italy
114 m²
VB-230418. Салон-магазин в городе КомоМагазин- салон в самом центре города Комо, на главной …
€1,30M
Recommend
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
8 200 m²
VB-070415-21. Великолепная резиденция гостиничного типа в МенаджоВеликолепная резиденция гос…
€11,00M
Recommend
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
3 200 m²
VB-070415-24. Уникальный гостиничный комплекс на озере Комо в городе МенаджоВыгодные инвести…
€7,50M
Recommend
Commercial
Salo, Italy
ABI-1098A . Земельный участок в Сало На первой линии озера Гарда, в престижной зоне, земельн…
€4,00M
Recommend
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
ABI-1234A. Земельный участок с видом на озеро Гарда под строительство 6 отдельных виллЗемель…
€1,80M
Recommend
Commercial
Acquaseria, Italy
6
700 m²
LD-3580. Продажа агротуризма в окрестностях КомоВ Брианце, в окрестностях озера Комо, выстав…
€14,50M
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Germanello, Italy
6
340 m²
IT-300418. Продано! Отель на озере Комо в ЛальоПродается небольшой отель на озере Комо, Лал…
€3,40M
Recommend
Commercial
Argegno, Italy
VB-030319. Земельный участок на первой линии Озера КомоУчасток на первой линии у воды 3000 к…
€1,80M
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
6
400 m²
VB-DCLBMS. Отель/вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла на первой линии на озере Комо с панор…
€3,40M
Recommend
Warehouse 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Carlazzo, Italy
7
4
849 m²
We offer a building with an artisan, commercial and residential use for what concerns the fi…
€1,35M
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Campione d Italia, Italy
4
1
76 m²
The ASTOR Condominium is located in the center of Campione d'Italia. The entire building was…
€458,000
Recommend
Hotel 24 bedrooms with yard, with sauna
Lombardy, Italy
24
1 054 m²
Family hotel located directly on the lake. Area 1054 sq.m, 24 rooms, dining room, bar restau…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel with electricity, with bus
Lombardy, Italy
We offer a 4-star hotel on Lake Garda. 25 rooms, a bar open to external visitors, a restaur…
€3,60M
Recommend
Hotel with yard
Lombardy, Italy
Small hotel with a bar and restaurant.The building consists of three floors + ground floor, …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with elevator, with sauna, with security
Lombardy, Italy
1
43 m²
6
Italy Lombardy Milan Apartments at the hotel Guaranteed income up to 7% per annum! New apart…
€221,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate with Aria Condizionata, with Doppio Ingresso, with Lavanderia
Bedizzole, Italy
14
12
1 000 m²
In an ancient village dating from the fourteenth century, in the immediate Garda hinterland,…
€2,20M
Recommend
