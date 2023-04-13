Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Debreceni jaras, Hungary

Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
78 m²
€ 96,065
In Debrecen absolute downtown, a zone emphasized infrastructurally, tall liftman with a tech…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
70 m²
€ 89,351
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
57 m²
€ 78,833
A new office block is being built in Debrecen, on a ground floor with shops, on 2 floors tho…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
341 m²
€ 390,319
Recovered near the downtown, on his frequented part, 340 nm, multilevel, independent office …
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
77 m²
€ 123,954
In Debrecen luxury quality a condominium is being built, on the ground floor of which, an of…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
103 m²
€ 157,673
In Debrecen absolute downtown, a zone emphasized infrastructurally, tall liftman with a tech…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
78 m²
€ 124,964
In Debrecen luxury quality a condominium is being built, on the ground floor of which, an of…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
125 m²
€ 200,758
In Debrecen luxury quality a condominium is being built, on the ground floor of which, an of…
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
400 m²
€ 524,864
Debrecen, downtown one legfrekventáltabb his part, popular Párizsi Udvar II. his beat, with …
Officein Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Office
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
301 m²
€ 252,559
In Debrecen on Nagyerdő, close to the bath salesman it 301 nm ones, 1. upstairs one, a level…

