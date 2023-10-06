Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Budapest, Hungary

сommercial property
176
Office To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
Office with parking, with balcony, new building in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
Area 147 m²
New office-room (147 nms, szerkezetkész) salesman on XIII.kerület popular part! Technology …
€272,358
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 82 m²
13. circumference Újlipótvárosban for an office perfect the 82 nm ones to be renewed at Marg…
€129,913
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 77 m²
At a town park, in emblematic house salesman it 3 room ones, 77 are suitable for a nm office…
€115,969
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
Onto selling offer Újlipótvárosban with a floor-space of 117 nm, 3 + 1 half room, 1. upstair…
€231,241
Office with parking, with balcony, new building in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
Area 210 m²
IRODAHELYISÉG ELADÓ, VIII.kerület Tisztviselő telep are with new building on his part! GOOD…
€366,471
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 83 m²
Turned into one selling near Deák tér it 83nm-es, double comfortable one worked up demanding…
€162,450
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Budapest, Hungary
Area 341 m²
Exklúzív we offer an office complex for sale at the small underground, nearly hosszáféréssel…
€567,064
Office with parking, with balcony, new building in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
Area 59 m²
Onto a purchase offer, Budapest IV. his circumference,near Újpest Városközpont, with a techn…
€88,870
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 80 m²
80 M2 real estates are for sale on the ground floor of a modern building. Great opportunity …
€96,757
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Budapest, Hungary
Area 592 m²
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
€1,58M
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 262 m²
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
€707,336
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 216 m²
ON BUDA PANORAMIC OFFICES On the ground floor 4 offices can be found, 1 big one (96 M2), …
€518,554
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 83 m²
Great lokáció, beside a busy road, you are a real estate looking out on a street, a distingu…
€143,140
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 114 m²
Budapest II. his circumference Dunaparton Prémium quality office salesman on the 4. level of…
€351,278
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Budapest, Hungary
Area 129 m²
XIII. Újlipótvárosban Visegrádi utca, Balzac utca crossroads 129 m2 of selling member of the…
€215,477
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 99 m²
In the swarming downtown's heart, on Petőfi and Párizsi utca pole being, in a circular galle…
€250,913
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Budapest, Hungary
Area 108 m²
Bp. his 3. circumference in Kolosy tér vicinity salesman it 108nm-es inside two level ones, …
€262,625
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 269 m²
I. in circumference, quiet, a resumed, sunny, street side office, at which TÁGAS TÉR is, wai…
€452,500
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 39 m²
Margit körút nearly, street side, 39nm-es shop salesman
€107,499
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 118 m²
Near Lehel tér with special forming nappali+2 room, 118nm-es, flat looking out on a quiet in…
€237,024
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 181 m²
Lehel near space underground inner two-storey one with special forming, 181 nm offices sales…
€344,762
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 83 m²
A basement worked up for an office in Lipótváros looks for his customer together with a tena…
€143,411
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 157 m²
OFFICE TO BE RENEWED FOR SALE RÓZSA HILL IN A FORK PARK!
€227,447
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 80 m²
Downtown office you are suitable for a gallery with two entrances providing 80m2 -es with im…
€191,534
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with transformable rooms, in good condition
Budapest, Hungary
Area 69 m²
On Old Buda in Föld utcában close to Bécsi úthoz, salesman it 69 M2 ones, 2 room ones, curre…
€123,300
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 81 m²
In 5. district Vitkovics utcában it a publisher was being built in 2012 in marble casing hou…
€181,934
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 186 m²
Good traffic, multi-faceted exploitable, business and office-room salesman X. in circumference
€167,592
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 467 m²
Excellent investment opportunity! They rent all offices currently! Salesman the 16.kerület …
€402,222
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, with transformable rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Area 121 m²
Ferencváros is an one with a good arrangement selling in Gizella Parkban on his popular and …
€239,178
Office with parking, with balcony, new building in Budapest, Hungary
Office with parking, with balcony, new building
Budapest, Hungary
Area 112 m²
Perfect site - calm neighbourhood, investment of stable value! GOOD PARKING OPPORTUNITY ON …
€201,165
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir