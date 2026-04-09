Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. Southeast Region
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Southeast Region, Brazil

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/20
Unusual studio 39 square meters. in one of the lively areas of the city of São Paulo, 300 me…
$119,245
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Southeast Region, Brazil

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go