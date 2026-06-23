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Monthly rent of real estate in Southeast Region, Brazil

;
Rio de Janeiro
20
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
20
20 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 10
Imagine waking up every day in the heart of Ipanema with the light of Rio invading the envir…
$6,589
per month
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Hotel in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Hotel
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Live in maximum comfort in the Oedipus King Building! This is not just a flat, it is a re…
$1,550
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Apartment for rent in Nascimento Silva - 3 bedrooms - Ipanema Discover this magnificent 1…
$3,876
per month
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious duplex penthouse in Arpoador, ideal for families looking for space, comfort and un…
$7,752
per month
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2 bedroom penthouse in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom penthouse
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Area 175 m²
2 bedroom penthouse in Ipanema with balcony It is located in Ipanema between Lagoa and t…
$4,293
per month
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Stunning furnished flat of 266 m² for rent in Arpoador - 4 bedrooms Discover this superb …
$5,426
per month
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 314 m²
Triplex penthouse for rent, on the waterfront of Ipanema, 5 bedrooms, furnished, jacuzzi wit…
$6,783
per month
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover the timeless elegance of this exceptional 362-square-meter flat, an architectural m…
$4,845
per month
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Furnished flat of 160 m² for rent in Leblon - 4 bedrooms Discover this spacious 160 m² fl…
$3,004
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Charming 2 bedrooms facing the sea of Copacabana! Large flat, consisting of living room, di…
$3,876
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Very nice flat located in Leblon with a view of Christ and 3 bedrooms Located in one of t…
$2,326
per month
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2 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Located in the emblematic Posto 4, this property is the synthesis of Rio's sophistication. W…
$6,783
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
200 m² beachfront flat for rent - Av. Atlântica, Posto 5 - Copacabana Discover this magni…
$3,779
per month
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Duplex Penthouse for Rent - Copacabana Posto 2 - 3 Bedrooms Come and discover this magnif…
$2,481
per month
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 229 m²
Apartment for rent - 229 m² - Leblon, Posto 12 - 4 suites Discover this spacious renovate…
$6,396
per month
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Hotel 86 m² in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Hotel 86 m²
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Discover the elegance and refinement of this magnificent 86m² flat, located in the iconic an…
$5,814
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
110 m² flat for rent in Ipanema - 3 bedrooms Discover this spacious and renovated 110 m² …
$2,713
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Apartment for rent in front of the sea - Leme Posto 1 - 3 bedrooms A rare opportunity to …
$2,326
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Apartment for rent Av. Delfim Moreira in front of the sea with 4 bedrooms Located in the …
$3,876
per month
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4 bedroom apartment in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom apartment
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
High-end flat for rent with garden in Leblon - 4 bedrooms Discover this sumptuous luxury …
$5,426
per month
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Property types in Southeast Region

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