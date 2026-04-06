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New Construction Apartments in Southeast Region, Brazil

São Paulo
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Residential complex Silnaa lokacia Silnoe resenie
Residential complex Silnaa lokacia Silnoe resenie
Residential complex Silnaa lokacia Silnoe resenie
Residential complex Silnaa lokacia Silnoe resenie
Residential complex Silnaa lokacia Silnoe resenie
Show all Residential complex Silnaa lokacia Silnoe resenie
Residential complex Silnaa lokacia Silnoe resenie
Southeast Region, Brazil
from
$195,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
🇧🇷С🏡Coвpe💰 от $195 000📍 São Paulо • pa---------🌟✔ ✔ — кл✔ — востре✔ 💡 -----------📍Vilа ✔ 500 ✔ ✔ р✔ ра👉 ра---------🏙Совре✔ ар✔ ✔ ✔ ак-----------🏢🏊 💪 🌿 🐾 🛒 🚗 ✔ вс — не в---------🏡✔ 69 ✔ 79 ✔ 89 ✔ 93 ✔ все квартир✔ вкл📌 Стои📌 -----------💳✔ 10% — ✔ 20% — в ✔ 70% — 👉 у---------📅 СС-----------📈✔…
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Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda
Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda
Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda
Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda
Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda
Show all Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda
Residential complex Serdce San Paulu Centr tvoego dohoda
Southeast Region, Brazil
from
$172,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 25
🔥HOW PROJECT IN São Paulo | PREMIAL LOCATION RARQUE DA CIDADE📍 Business heart of the city • Verrini district / Hucri Zaidan💼 Investment in one of Brazil’s strongest economic clustersModern residential project in the environment of the largest business centers, parks and infrastructure of the…
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