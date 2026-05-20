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Pool Houses for sale in Southeast Region, Brazil

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Rio de Janeiro
34
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
34
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Villa 4 bedrooms
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Floor 3/1
Experience the best of São Paulo living in this stunning 3-story villa in Vila Ipojuca, a de…
$487,681
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Habita
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Property types in Southeast Region

duplexes

Properties features in Southeast Region, Brazil

Cheap
Luxury
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