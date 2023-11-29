Houses for sale in Southeast Region, Brazil

Show property on map Show properties list
5 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 620 m²
Renovated Luxury House in the Exclusive Condominium Jardim Pernambuco, the safest and most c…
€2,42M
Leave a request
5 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
This charming 1940's house with sea view is built with its extensions on a sloping plot of 4…
€595,615
Leave a request
6 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 500 m²
Amazing mansion of 1500 m2, built in the 70's, there are 3 floors connected by an elevator. …
€1,01M
Leave a request
4 room house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 room house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
Nice house of 244 m2, with 4 bedrooms including 2 suites, terrace with swimming pool in São …
€930,648
Leave a request

