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Hotels for sale in Southeast Region, Brazil

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Hotel 74 m² in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Hotel 74 m²
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 bedroom flat with sea view. Available for sale in the heart of Ipanema. This modern flat …
$765,445
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