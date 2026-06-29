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Hotels for sale in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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2 properties total found
Hotel 993 m² in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Hotel 993 m²
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 44
Bathrooms count 44
Area 993 m²
Number of floors 4
44 room hotel for sale, 1000 m² - Copacabana Discover this luxury hotel located on Rua Sa…
$1,93M
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Hotel 74 m² in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Hotel 74 m²
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 bedroom flat with sea view. Available for sale in the heart of Ipanema. This modern flat …
$763,772
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