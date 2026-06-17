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Apartments with garage for sale in São Paulo, Brazil

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Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo
15
Diadema
3
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Region, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Southeast Region, Brazil
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of ​​59 sq.m. and 1 parking space in a parking lot in…
$180,000
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1 room studio apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/27
We offer apartments from studios to 2+1 already in a ready-made complex for living and for r…
$110,000
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1 room studio apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/26
38.47 sq.m. apartment in a new comfort class condominium in São Paulo with installments unti…
$125,000
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Property types in São Paulo

studios

Properties features in São Paulo, Brazil

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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