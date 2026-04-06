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Villas for sale in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Villa 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Mansion consisting of 6 bedrooms, 3 suites accommodating up to 15 people There are 6 room…
$1,05M
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