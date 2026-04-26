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Residential properties for sale in Regiao Imediata de Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil
1 room apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil
Rooms 1
🔥 Сту 📍 💰 ✔️ ($17 887)✔️ ✔️ 60% — ✔️ 💳 📈 ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ 🏢 • • С• Сту• 🏠 — Rooftop: — — — Pet-📍 …
$119,000
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