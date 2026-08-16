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Houses for sale in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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Rio de Janeiro
38
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
38
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38 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Panoramic sea view house for sale - 5 bedrooms - São Conrado Located in a luxury condomin…
$804,305
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4 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Charming period house for sale in Urca - 4 bedrooms Located in one of the most emblematic…
$641,529
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
OUI Ipanema is a splendid complex of 39 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Jus…
$564,719
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6 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
Incredible house for sale and rent of 800 m² surrounded by nature in Gávea - 6 suites Dis…
$1,04M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 1 bedroom
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
OUI Ipanema is a splendid complex of 39 apartments in the heart of the Ipanema district. Jus…
$518,816
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Villa 6 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Mansion consisting of 6 bedrooms, 3 suites accommodating up to 15 people There are 6 room…
$1,03M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
175 m² duplex with pool for sale - Lagoa - 3 bedrooms Discover this stunning duplex, comp…
$660,679
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 392 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse in Gávea to renovate - 3 bedrooms This spacious duplex penthous…
$1,34M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Stunning renovated duplex of 345 m² with terrace, jacuzzi and 3 suites - Barra Located in…
$766,005
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7 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
7 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 2
Renovated Art Deco house for sale with 7 bedrooms, in a safe street in Santa Teresa Charm…
$612,804
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6 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Authenticity and sophistication: historic house for sale with 6 bedrooms, pool and tropical …
$440,453
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4 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
Luxury House Sea View in Joá with 4 Suites 800m² Decorated Ready to Live A true luxury r…
$2,85M
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House 11 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
House 11 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 11
Area 800 m²
Historic House for Sale in Santa Teresa - 1888 Victorian Style - 11 Bedrooms Discover thi…
$1,26M
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6 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 5
House of 6 suites for sale in Joá This magnificent luxury home is situated in the heart o…
$3,83M
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3 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 308 m²
Charming 3 bedroom house for sale with amazing views of Lagoa and Christ the Redeemer A h…
$718,129
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
Magnificent Triplex with Pool for Sale in Lagoa - 5 Bedrooms Discover this splendid tripl…
$2,08M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Area 254 m²
Duplex for sale with private pool in Copacabana - Posto 6 - 4 bedrooms Discover this magn…
$572,589
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Duplex with terraces for sale in Copacabana - Posto 4 - 3 bedrooms Discover this charming…
$228,844
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
Renovated and modern duplex in the heart of Leblon - 4 suites Discover this superb duplex…
$1,12M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 625 m²
Triplex penthouse for sale - Lagoa view in Ipanema - 4 bedrooms - 625 m² Discover this st…
$2,99M
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6 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 500 m²
Amazing mansion of 1500 m2, built in the 70's, there are 3 floors connected by an elevator. …
$1,03M
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5 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Exceptional 1920 house with pool for sale - Santa Teresa - 5 bedrooms Discover this remar…
$746,855
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 412 m²
Duplex in sea front project for sale - Ipanema - 3 bedrooms - Project VIE Balassiano Inve…
$8,85M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Magnificent renovated duplex for sale with sea view - Leme - 4 bedrooms Discover this spl…
$1,49M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
120 m² duplex for sale in Copacabana - 3 bedrooms Discover this magnificent duplex pentho…
$344,702
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4 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
4 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 191 m²
4 bedroom house for sale, 191 m² - Santa Teresa Located in the emblematic neighbourhood o…
$708,554
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6 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 405 m²
Charming house for sale in Santa Teresa - 6 bedrooms Discover this splendid house nestled…
$335,127
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5 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
5 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 375 m²
375 m² Historic House for Sale - Santa Teresa - 5 bedrooms Immerse yourself in the timele…
$344,702
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3 bedroom house in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
3 bedroom house
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 363 m²
Stunning modern house for sale in Botafogo - 3 bedrooms Nestled on the heights of Botafog…
$354,277
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 280 m²
Amazing Duplex with Sea View for Sale in Copacabana - 4 bedrooms Discover this sumptuous …
$1,30M
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Property types in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria do Rio de Janeiro

duplexes

Properties features in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria do Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

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