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Apartments with garage for sale in Brazil

;
Rio de Janeiro
176
São Paulo
17
Southeast Region
193
Regiao Geografica Imediata do Rio de Janeiro
176
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Region, Brazil
2 bedroom apartment
Southeast Region, Brazil
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of ​​59 sq.m. and 1 parking space in a parking lot in…
$180,000
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1 room studio apartment in Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
1 room studio apartment
Regiao Imediata de Sao Paulo, Brazil
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/27
We offer apartments from studios to 2+1 already in a ready-made complex for living and for r…
$110,000
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Property types in Brazil

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Brazil

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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