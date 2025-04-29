Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Wollersdorf Steinabruckl
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wollersdorf Steinabruckl, Austria

1 property total found
Villa in Siedlung Feuerwerksanstalt, Austria
Villa
Siedlung Feuerwerksanstalt, Austria
Area 265 m²
Exclusive Architect-Designed Villa with Pool – Luxury and Elegance in Perfection This extra…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Wollersdorf Steinabruckl, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go