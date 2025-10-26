Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Vienna, Austria

10 properties total found
Office 300 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 300 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 300 m²
Floor 6
Flagship business center in the heart of Vienna! The newest - and thus the flagship busines…
$696
per month
Office 300 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 300 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 300 m²
Floor 3
You will find this location at the beginning of the most famous shopping street in Austria, …
$812
per month
Office 300 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 300 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 300 m²
Floor 12
This property in Viennaґs Twin Tower, one of the tallest buildings in Vienna, which is locat…
$1,057
per month
Office 110 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 110 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 110 m²
Floor 6
The newest - and thus the flagship business center - positions your business in the heart of…
$12,527
per month
Office 500 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 500 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
Are you looking for space for your innovative ideas? Then we have just what you are looking …
$812
per month
Office 300 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 300 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 300 m²
Floor 7
The offices are located in a modern building of the Ringstrassen Galerie, right in the heart…
$556
per month
Office 300 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 300 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 300 m²
Floor 2
The Vienna West Station was completely redesigned in 2011 - the modern, timely and innovativ…
$547
per month
Commercial property 47 m² in Vienna, Austria
Commercial property 47 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 47 m²
$1,000
per month
Office 11 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 11 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 11 m²
Are you looking for spaces for your innovative ideas? Then we have just what you are looking…
$753
per month
Office 140 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 140 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 140 m²
Are you looking for an ideal work solution?Then we have the perfect solution for you at t Vi…
$638
per month
