Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Vienna, Austria

4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
The wonderful spacious 4-room apartment with high-quality interior is located on the 1st flo…
$6,163
per month
4 room apartment in Vienna, Austria
4 room apartment
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
DieImmobiliebefindetsichineinerzentralenLagemithervorragenderAnbindunganöffentlicheVerkehrsm…
$3,989
per month
