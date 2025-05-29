Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Sonntagberg
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Sonntagberg, Austria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Bohlerwerk, Austria
Apartment
Bohlerwerk, Austria
Area 265 m²
Ybbs BridgeTwo-family house with versatile possibilities in Böhlerwerk Description of objec…
$396,709
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sonntagberg, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go