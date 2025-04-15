Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Millstatt am See
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Millstatt am See, Austria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Lechnerschaft, Austria
4 room apartment
Lechnerschaft, Austria
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 1
This exclusive 4-room, 127 m² apartment with a fantastic lake view in a first-class location…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Lechnerschaft, Austria
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lechnerschaft, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
Description: This exclusive penthouse is for sale in the prime location of Millstatt. The b…
$1,29M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lechnerschaft, Austria
3 room apartment
Lechnerschaft, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
This exclusive 3-bedroom apartment with a size of 87.61 square meters offers a breathtaking …
$1,01M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir