Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Maishofen
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Maishofen, Austria

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 2 950 m² in Maishofen, Austria
Hotel 2 950 m²
Maishofen, Austria
Rooms 40
Area 2 950 m²
Number of floors 2
OrtImHerzenÖsterreichs,dereuropäischenSportregionZellamSee/SaalbachHinterklemmWinter-&Sommer…
$8,47M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes