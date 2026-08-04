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Houses for sale in Krems an der Donau, Austria

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1 property total found
5 room house in Gneixendorf, Austria
5 room house
Gneixendorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 492 m²
For sale, this property is located in the picturesque center of Gneixendorf (Krems). The spe…
$274,983
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