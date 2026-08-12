Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Innsbruck
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Innsbruck, Austria

;
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 2 500 m² in Innsbruck, Austria
Hotel 2 500 m²
Innsbruck, Austria
Rooms 40
Area 2 500 m²
Tirol, Austria – established alpine destination all year round. The indicated postal code is…
$6,80M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go