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Hotels for sale in Graz, Austria

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1 property total found
Hotel 3 000 m² in Graz, Austria
Hotel 3 000 m²
Graz, Austria
Rooms 50
Area 3 000 m²
For reasons of confidentiality, the published location does not correspond to the actual loc…
$4,40M
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