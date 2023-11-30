Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Land
  4. Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn

Lands for sale in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 563 m²
€189,000
Plot of land in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 571 m²
€189,000
Plot of land in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 884 m²
€289,000
Plot of land in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 893 m²
€295,000
Plot of land in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 820 m²
€259,000
Plot of land in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 820 m²
€259,000
Plot of land in Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Strasshof an der Nordbahn, Austria
Area 5 m²
€1,69M
