Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Gemeinde Stockerau
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria

1 property total found
Plot of land in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Plot of land
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Area 2 m²
In central Stockerauer location, a plot for sale, on which a residential complex can be buil…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes