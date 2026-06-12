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Bungalows for sale in Neusiedl am See, Austria

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Bungalow 2 rooms in Neusiedl am See, Austria
Bungalow 2 rooms
Neusiedl am See, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Live like on vacation – right on the shore of the lake. In the prestigious yacht port of Se…
$634,228
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