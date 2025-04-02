Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Gemeinde Kirchdorf in Tirol
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Gemeinde Kirchdorf in Tirol, Austria

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4**** hotel of 45 rooms and 1 suit in Kitbuhel-Kufstein area, Austria! in Gemeinde Kirchdorf in Tirol, Austria
4**** hotel of 45 rooms and 1 suit in Kitbuhel-Kufstein area, Austria!
Gemeinde Kirchdorf in Tirol, Austria
Rooms 45
4-star hotel for sale near Kitzbühel and Kufstein, Austria! 45 rooms and 1 apartment …
$2,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes