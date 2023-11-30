Chalets for sale in Austria

Show property on map Show properties list
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Schladming, Austria
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Schladming, Austria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL CHALET - APARTMENT HOUSE ON THE SUNNY SIDE OF SCHLADMING WITH A FANTASTIC VIEW …
€1,26M
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Austria
Chalet 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Austria
Bedrooms 3
Area 169 m²
Exclusive chalets at the ski resort of St. Lambrecht, Austria. The ski village consists of 2…
€456,000
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms with garage, with sauna, with jacuzzi in Austria
Chalet 3 bedrooms with garage, with sauna, with jacuzzi
Austria
Bedrooms 3
Area 285 m²
The exclusive chalet with delightful panoramic views is located in Kitzbüel, Tyrol. The inte…
€17,98M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Austria
Chalet 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Austria
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
The charming chalet, built probably in the best place in the Gasteyn Valley at an altitude o…
€2,40M
Leave a request
Chalet with garage, with sauna, with heating in Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
Chalet with garage, with sauna, with heating
Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
Area 3 m²
The elegant chalet, with panoramic views of the mountains, is just minutes from the world-fa…
€5,90M
Leave a request
Chalet with garage, gym, with heating in Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
Chalet with garage, gym, with heating
Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
Area 3 m²
The original chalet is located in the beautiful Wilder Kaiser ski area, just 10 kilometres f…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
Chalet 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Stadt Kitzbuehel, Austria
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
The charming chalet, located among the picturesque mountains, is located in the municipality…
€2,19M
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating in Vienna, Austria
Chalet 4 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with heating
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
The beautiful mansion is located in one of the best districts of Vienna. In 2009 the estate …
€5,40M
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms with garage, with heating, with gaurded area in Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Chalet 7 bedrooms with garage, with heating, with gaurded area
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Bedrooms 7
Area 3 400 m²
The historic estate is located in Baden, Austria. The chic house has seen various celebritie…
€6,50M
Leave a request

