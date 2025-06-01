Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Zwettl
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Zwettl, Austria

2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Rappottenstein, Austria
4 room apartment
Rappottenstein, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 993 m²
Number of floors 2
Hinterdorf, Wolfpasing, Königstätten is nearby and has good communication with Vienna.Open h…
$1,25M
Apartment in Zwettl Niederosterreich, Austria
Apartment
Zwettl Niederosterreich, Austria
Area 4 600 m²
District ZwettlThis logistics property (symbol image) in the Zwettl district is rented to a …
$6,23M
Properties features in Bezirk Zwettl, Austria

