Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Weiz
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Bezirk Weiz, Austria

Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
2 room apartment
Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Pure recovery. Neepistenundheisstockchühthehrenunberg.Swartetschlichtschlichtinparadiesfarda…
$722
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
2 bedroom apartment
Miesenbach bei Birkfeld, Austria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
This southern 3-room rental apartment has an area of ​​65.14 m ² And it has a beautiful terr…
$678
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Spar=230m2MinutenzuFußKindergarten=400m5MinutenzuFußVolksschule=400m5MinutenzuFußMittelschul…
$788
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Spar=230m2MinutenzuFußKindergarten=400m5MinutenzuFußVolksschule=400m5MinutenzuFußMittelschul…
$743
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
1,5AutostundennachWienSpar=230m2MinutenzuFußKindergarten=400m5MinutenzuFußVolksschule=400m5M…
$702
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Sankt Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
hauensteinhof: The first settlement The thoughtful design and the concept of space adapted…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in St Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
2 room apartment
St Kathrein am Hauenstein, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Spar= 230m 2 minutes walk Kindergarten= 400m 5 minutes walk Primary school= 400m 5 minutes w…
$531
per month
Leave a request