Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Neusiedl am See, Austria

2 properties total found
5 room house in Jois, Austria
5 room house
Jois, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
€597,000
per month
House in Gemeinde Neusiedl am See, Austria
House
Gemeinde Neusiedl am See, Austria
Area 120 m²
5 terraced houses are SOLD- ready to move into- in solid construction- with 115 to 127 sqm (…
€398,000
per month
