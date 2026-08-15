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Apartments for sale in Bezirk Kitzbuhel, Austria

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5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Fieberbrunn, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Fieberbrunn, Austria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Discover the Lifestyle Suites Fieberbrunn, a premier ski resort that combines luxury, comfor…
$633,127
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1 bedroom apartment in Fieberbrunn, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Fieberbrunn, Austria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Discover the Lifestyle Suites Fieberbrunn, a premier ski resort that combines luxury, comfor…
$1,79M
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1 bedroom apartment in Fieberbrunn, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Fieberbrunn, Austria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Discover the Lifestyle Suites Fieberbrunn, a premier ski resort that combines luxury, comfor…
$978,923
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Apartment in Fieberbrunn, Austria
Apartment
Fieberbrunn, Austria
Area 37 m²
Discover the Lifestyle Suites Fieberbrunn, a premier ski resort that combines luxury, comfor…
$331,146
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Fieberbrunn, Austria
1 bedroom apartment
Fieberbrunn, Austria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Discover the Lifestyle Suites Fieberbrunn, a premier ski resort that combines luxury, comfor…
$755,244
Leave a request
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Properties features in Bezirk Kitzbuhel, Austria

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