Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Graz Umgebung
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bezirk Graz Umgebung, Austria

;
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
House in Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
House
Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
Investors beware ! Attractive apartment package at Graz Well connected in Seiersberg, will …
$1,15M
Leave a request
House in Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
House
Seiersberg Pirka, Austria
Investors Watched! Attractive apartment package at Graz Well connected in Seiersberg, will …
$2,18M
Leave a request
5 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
В Премштетене / Бирбауме появляется новый проект: В Premst ä tten стротся 19 солнечных домв …
$304,837
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
A new project appears in Premstetten / Birbaum: 19 sunny houses with terraces and twins from…
$293,455
Leave a request
5 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Living room : 104.00 m ² The size of the plot 300.00 m ² Terrace area : 21 m ² The area of t…
$304,837
Leave a request
5 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
5 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 5
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Town house in the green heart of Austria -   Styria.     Living area 102.2 m Terassa 13.2 m …
$366,200
Leave a request
4 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
Description of the facility A new project appears in Premstetten / Birbaum: 19 sunny houses …
$293,454
Leave a request
4 room house in Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
4 room house
Feldkirchen bei Graz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
Living area: 94.00 m2 Size of plot 160.00 m2 Terrace area: 21 m2, balcony area: 13 m2. A n…
$269,698
Leave a request

Properties features in Bezirk Graz Umgebung, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go