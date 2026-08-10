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Apartments for sale in Bezirk Gmunden, Austria

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3 room apartment in Altmunster, Austria
3 room apartment
Altmunster, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 4
For sale is a barrier-free apartment, 3 rooms, with a wonderful view of the majestic Traunst…
$405,361
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