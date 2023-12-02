Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha, Austria

1 property total found
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Gemeinde Leopoldsdorf, Austria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Gemeinde Leopoldsdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3
Are you looking for an investment apartment in Vienna? Then we have the "perfect match" for …
€323,500
per month
Properties features in Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha, Austria

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
