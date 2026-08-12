Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha, Austria

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
7 room apartment in Schwechat, Austria
7 room apartment
Schwechat, Austria
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 452 m²
For sale is an approximately 145m2 new apartment in the Sendnergasse in 2320 Schwechat. The…
$403,924
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bezirk Bruck an der Leitha, Austria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go