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Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
What does « Tourist   Rental »? In contrast to apartments for investors, properties with a t…
$325,621
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3 bedroom apartment in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
3 bedroom apartment
Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Tourist real estate in the Alps. High yield 5.2%What does « travel rental »?Unlike apartment…
$575,404
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Properties features in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria

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