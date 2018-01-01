The Redland Property Group Ltd

Company description

The Redland Property Group is a collaboration of the best agents and developers throughout the world, coming together, to give you, the client, the best property investment deals available.

We act as the middle men/women, between buyer and developer, we do not sell or build anything ourselves and therefore remain completely impartial, we do not accept client funds or charge for our services, the developers we work with pay us a commission, so as a business, we only make money if our clients are 100% happy with the deals we promote and purchase them directly.

We know that every buyer/investor has their own specific criteria and budget, so we have categorised our promoted projects into ‘investment types’ to make searching and reviewing a little easier.

The Redland Property Group has over 100 years collective experience in the overseas property investment industry, working as agents, developers, lawyers and accountants, we really are equipped to handle any situation and are on hand to help and advise in any way we can through your purchase, from a single property or investment, through to full management and the building of your portfolio.

We are a UK registered company and with offices just outside of London, and are fully accredited by the AIPP (Association of International Property Professionals).