  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. The Redland Property Group Ltd

The Redland Property Group Ltd

United Kingdom, London
;
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2019
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
redlandpropertygroup.com
Company description

The Redland Property Group is a collaboration of the best agents and developers throughout the world, coming together, to give you, the client, the best property investment deals available.

We act as the middle men/women, between buyer and developer, we do not sell or build anything ourselves and therefore remain completely impartial, we do not accept client funds or charge for our services, the developers we work with pay us a commission, so as a business, we only make money if our clients are 100% happy with the deals we promote and purchase them directly.

We know that every buyer/investor has their own specific criteria and budget, so we have categorised our promoted projects into ‘investment types’ to make searching and reviewing a little easier.

The Redland Property Group has over 100 years collective experience in the overseas property investment industry, working as agents, developers, lawyers and accountants, we really are equipped to handle any situation and are on hand to help and advise in any way we can through your purchase, from a single property or investment, through to full management and the building of your portfolio.

We are a UK registered company and with offices just outside of London,  and are fully accredited by the AIPP (Association of International Property Professionals).

Our agents in United Kingdom
Luke Smith
Luke Smith
1 properties
Agencies nearby
Skylight Venture Group

We are a team of professional and skilled experts in all spheres we specialise in. Honesty and Integrity are at the forefront of our core values.

Skylight Venture Group Limited is an international advisory built on three main spheres; Financial & Investment Advice, Project Finance and Management Consultancy.

The company was founded in 2019 by our CEO Cliff Govender, Director of Private Clients Oliver Mason Claridge, and Project Finance Director Callum C. Allington.

Having a combined total of over 25 years of experience in Financial Services, we are able to provide sound advice to our high net-worth, professional, and corporate clients.

We have positioned ourselves as the ‘go-to’ advisory company for expatriates, professional investors and business owners seeking a personalised and tailored approach separating us from your corporate “mainstream” Financial institutions.

Our end goal is to Build Generational Wealth through a deep understanding of our clients’ circumstances and their personal/business goals.

Realting.com
Go