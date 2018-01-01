  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Properhome

Properhome

Toros mah. 807 sok. Kurgu Plaza 2 No 3 ic kapi No 3 Konyaalti/Antalya
;
Properhome
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2010
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Website
Website
www.properhome.ru
We are on social networks
Company description

Real estate agency in Turkey Proper Home. Offers real estate investments to international users. 
A large selection of real estate from under construction to secondary housing. Selection of options for your request and display of objects from Antalya to Istanbul within one company.
We guarantee our clients full legal security. 

The advantage of our – customers is the opportunity to contact Proper Home at any time and get competent professional advice on all issues.

Over 3000 objects in the database
Choose in the catalog a cozy apartment for permanent residence or rent. Luxury dream villa by the sea. Commercial real estate with guaranteed income for passive earnings or opening your own business in Turkey.
We will select for you the best offers in the real estate market, which will suit you in all respects.

Our agents in Turkey
Yaroslav Maybenko
Yaroslav Maybenko
Agencies nearby
Gemahmutlar

We are trusted by thousands of people.

-Free registration. No hidden commission We will guide you by the hand through the entire transaction from start to finish, where there is no place for difficulties, mistakes and losses.

-Free evaluation. Market value You can easily evaluate the benefits, calculate the investment profit and all the prospects from your acquisition.

-Offices all over the world Money transfers for the purchase of real estate without restrictions. You will get the most profitable and safe options.

Realty World Alanya
Residential property 2

Founded in the USA in 1973, Realty World is the fastest growing real estate giant of the USA with 1.5 billion USD investment made for brand awareness and annual growth of %30.

Having expanded its operations to Turkey in 2005, Realty World had become the fastest growing real estate brand in Turkey with the growth achieved in the first year. Realty World Turkey sustained this success by obtaining the fastest growing brand among Realty World countries prize for many years and it has reached more than 130 offices around Turkey.

Realty World Turkey sustains its growth in Balkans by acquiring the master franchise rights for Bulgaria and Greece after the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus.

Alanya Eiendom
Residential property 18

Alanya eiendom is a leading real estate agency and construction company, offering also real estate valuation and after sales services. Our company has many years of experience and professionalism and offers you the highest quality service. Our company occupies a special place in the real estate market of Alanya, we have proven ourselves by conducting more than 1000 transactions for the sale of apartments, villas, plots of land. We make the process of investing and managing real estate as simple and quick as possible for you. We work with you to develop an individual strategy based on your mission, vision and ultimate goals. We have all the necessary resources and experience to reliably conduct transactions on the buying and selling of property, registration of all necessary documents. Our company offers you to take advantage of our experience when investing in real estate, conducting all legal procedures, on the most favorable conditions for you. Alanya eiendom has been operating in the real estate market since 2003 (certificate number 10440) and has vast experience in successful operations. Our experienced specialists are well versed in all the nuances of the real estate market and will be able to advise you. We will be with you from the moment you applied to us until the very last document processing procedure. Let us be your partners and enjoy more efficient property management using our experience. Your success is our success! We provide the following services at a professional level: free viewing tours to show real estate to our clients, after-sale services: residence permits, resolving issues in state authorities, looking after your real estate, selling real estate and preparing a full package of documents, assistance in resolving legal issues, selecting investment proposals , opening a legal entity, analysis of the current economic situation, interior design and furnishing of real estate. Our after-sales service help our customers move and livie in Turkey more comfortably and safely. At our office you will be greeted by friendly staff who speak English, Arabic, Dutch, French, Swedish, Norwegian, Russian and German. Our services include, in addition to sales, also transfer from/to the airport, opening a bank account, obtaining a tax number, insurance, tapu, furnishing your property, assistance with obtaining a mortgage. We participate in many foreign exhibitions. Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, England, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Russia and Kazakhstan, Ukraine, you can contact us. If necessary, we can provide you with the services of a sworn translator (English, Russian, Swedish), also an independent lawyer. We guarantee the lowest prices for villas and apartments in Alanya and after-sales service from our company. We draw up annual real estate insurance, pay electricity and water bills, check all real estate objects once a month, pay real estate tax, and rent out your property, if you want to re-sell your property we can also do it for you. We have online service for our customers, you can check your apartment online and print all payment documents regarding your real estate. We thank you for choosing Alanyaeiendom.

Sun World Real Estate
New buildings 4 Residential property 2

As Sun world realestate, we are focusing on real estate assets with our rich experience in this sector, relay on high quality and human-oriented problem-solving skills to fulfill the needs of our dear customers.

We will provide you special strategies in selling, purchasing and rental processes in all kinds of real estate investments both nationally and internationally,guiding our customers' real estate investments with specific and professional knowledge by using modern and innovative marketing methods and offering services to protect their interests afterwards.

Meanwhile, we have been offering our customers new and comfortable accommodation for 19 years with our reliable construction company. Our projects still keep going in both Alanya and Cyprus regions.

 

Vesta esteyt
Residential property 5

Vesta Real Estate has been working in the real estate market for 10 years. Is it a lot or a little? Optimal! We are young and full of strength. At the same time, we have solid experience in the field of real estate and are ready to provide recommendations. Our principles remain unchanged from the first day of work • In the database - only verified proposals. Daily replenishment and adjustment • Security. We cooperate with large reliable developers and bona fide private investors • The interests of the client are paramount. We are looking for options for several dozen parameters • Transparency of work - the terms of cooperation are clearly spelled out in the contract • Long-term cooperation is our goal. We offer investment property management services At Vesta Real Estate, a well-coordinated team works on each project - realtors, lawyers, insurance agents, translators, investment project managers. We are in touch from the moment of applying to receiving documents for real estate.

Realting.com
Go