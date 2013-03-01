About the agency

MK Brokers&Invest is first and foremost a unique combination of diverse experience, practical knowledge, reliability and talent of the people I have invited to work with me. We have the right people behind everything we do and I am really proud of that. As a team, we believe that apartment buildings, houses or blocks are more than buildings and architecture. They are places where you want to live life to the full. You want to spend time, meet friends and sometimes make your dreams come true. But in order to make good choices, it is crucial to be one step ahead and to be able to look at the real estate world more broadly.