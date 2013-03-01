  1. Realting.com
MK Brokers&Invest

Poland, Masovian Voivodeship
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2023
On the platform
1 year 3 months
Languages
English, Polski
Website
mkbrokersinvest.com/
About the agency

MK Brokers&Invest is first and foremost a unique combination of diverse experience, practical knowledge, reliability and talent of the people I have invited to work with me. We have the right people behind everything we do and I am really proud of that. As a team, we believe that apartment buildings, houses or blocks are more than buildings and architecture. They are places where you want to live life to the full. You want to spend time, meet friends and sometimes make your dreams come true. But in order to make good choices, it is crucial to be one step ahead and to be able to look at the real estate world more broadly.

 

Services

At MK Brokers & Invest we know how to guide clients through every stage of the process of both buying, selling and renting property. We analyse the market and the data so we know what is selling at any given time and what offer is melting away. We have the knowledge and experience to draw up reliable valuations and prepare profiled but relevant marketing strategies.

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Poland
Dorota Karpińska
Dorota Karpińska
10 properties
