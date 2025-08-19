  1. Realting.com
  Agencies
  ISIA

ISIA

Ukraine, Kyiv
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Website
isiainvest.com/ua
We are on social networks
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 20:13
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Zurich)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Agencies nearby
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Lazurnyy bereg
Ukraine, Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Сommercial property 3
We invite you to use our services as a seller or a buyer and guarantee you the most reliable, fast, and profitable transactions with your real estate properties on the southern coast of Crimea. If you need to carry out operations that are associated with the selection and acquisition of r…
Kyiv.Estate
Ukraine, Vasylkiv
Company's year of foundation 2010
Residential property 16
Real estate agency Kyiv Kyiv.Estate Real Estate agency in Kiev provides the most professional service in search of the right property. Our team helps to buy, sell, and rent residential and commercial properties in Kyiv. We have a full database with all historical buildings, new residen…
ParkInvestKiev
Ukraine, Kyiv
Company's year of foundation 2007
Residential property 7 Сommercial property 4
This is a company established on partnership with congenial people ready to come together towards their objectives and new results. The Mission of the company: we bring to a close all customer matters related to real estate on a turnkey basis. We wish our customers to spend more time with th…
Aleksandr-N Agentstvo Nedvizhimosti s 1994 goda
Ukraine, Odesa
Company's year of foundation 1996
Alexander-N has been maintaining a leading position in the Odessa real estate market for 25 years thank to its expertise in finding an individual approach and innovative solutions. In 2011, the company progressed to a new stage in achieving its goals. The main objective turned to polish the…
FAKTOR
Ukraine, Odesa
Company's year of foundation 2010
Residential property 6573 Сommercial property 975 Long-term rental 277 Lands 87
The «FACTOR» Real Estate Agency is a modern, succesfully developing company in the real estate market. Over the time of its existence, our company has established itself as a reliable, promising and actively developing agency. We employ qualified professionals with many years of experience,…
Languages
Русский, Українська
