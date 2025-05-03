  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. IBG Property

IBG Property

Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
4 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 19:28
(UTC+7:00, Asia/Bangkok)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Thailand
Farukh Parpiev
Farukh Parpiev
Agencies nearby
Tumanov Group
Thailand, Thep Krasatti
New buildings 359 Residential property 4679
The mission of Tumanov Group is to unite and create a community of investors and individuals who have chosen Phuket for a happy life and for growing their capital. We exclusively work with real estate on the island of Phuket, Thailand, without spreading our focus across multiple direction…
Leave a request
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2016
A group of companies providing full service from design and construction to property launch and management in Phuket.
Leave a request
Phuket Buy House
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2010
Residential property 1076 Сommercial property 32 Lands 71
PhuketBuyHouse has been successfully operating in Phuket Real Estate market since 2008. During this time, we have helped a great number of foreigners to buy thousands of dream homes. Choosing us, you choose quality and reliability. We work openly and transparently. Phuketbuyhouse.com is t…
Leave a request
Phuket Mix
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2011
Residential property 54
PhuketMix is not new to the real estate market in Thailand. For more than six years, we have been selecting the most lucrative offers for our clients that fully meet their expectations and wishes. Over the years, several dozen families with our help have acquired their dream home in Phuket. …
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Vas Capital
Thailand, Thalang
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 182 Lands 2
Vas Group is a brand known in Phuket since 2016. Initially developed as a small real estate and transport rental company. We are creative, fast and reliable, very hardworking. By 2021, we were at the top of the ratings for travel services and rentals. That is why in 2021 we opened a real est…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Realting.com
Go