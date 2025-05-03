  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.

Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.

Thailand, Pattaya City
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
3 months
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
highrise.asia/en/
We are on social networks
About the agency

High Rise is a full-service real estate agency based in Thailand, operating since 2018. We operate in strict accordance with all relevant laws and regulations in the country.


Our services include a wide range of real estate transactions, including purchase, sale, property management, assistance with repairs, and pre-sale preparations for apartments. We provide both offline and online services, and we are transparent about all aspects of each project.


At High Rise, we only work with trustworthy and reliable developers. We ensure high-quality service and a personalized approach to every client. Our experienced team will help you find and purchase a property that meets your specific needs and budget in Thailand.
Whether you need assistance with any type of property or project, we are here to help. Simply let us know your requirements, and we will work with you to find the best solution.
 

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 18:12
(UTC+7:00, Asia/Bangkok)
Monday
10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 18:00
Thursday
10:00 - 18:00
Friday
10:00 - 18:00
Saturday
10:00 - 17:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Thailand
Tim Timofeev
Tim Timofeev
230 properties
Agencies nearby
Phuket Mix
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2011
Residential property 54
PhuketMix is not new to the real estate market in Thailand. For more than six years, we have been selecting the most lucrative offers for our clients that fully meet their expectations and wishes. Over the years, several dozen families with our help have acquired their dream home in Phuket. …
Leave a request
Phuket Buy House
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2010
Residential property 1076 Сommercial property 32 Lands 71
PhuketBuyHouse has been successfully operating in Phuket Real Estate market since 2008. During this time, we have helped a great number of foreigners to buy thousands of dream homes. Choosing us, you choose quality and reliability. We work openly and transparently. Phuketbuyhouse.com is t…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
Vas Capital
Thailand, Thalang
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 182 Lands 2
Vas Group is a brand known in Phuket since 2016. Initially developed as a small real estate and transport rental company. We are creative, fast and reliable, very hardworking. By 2021, we were at the top of the ratings for travel services and rentals. That is why in 2021 we opened a real est…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Polski
Phuket9
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Residential property 13
Real estate investment is one of the most reliable ways to save capital. A well-chosen object brings passive income of 6% per year. Phuket real estate rises in price due to increased tourist flow, construction restrictions and land limits. Phuket9 has been professionally engaged in investing…
Leave a request
Easy Invest Estate
Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company's year of foundation 2018
Residential property 21
The most important task for EasyInvestEstate is to find what matters the most to you in terms of long-term profit, and to make it a reality. We effectively select real estate of various price segments and classes, while guaranteeing the buyer a reasonable price and a safe transaction. Let us…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go