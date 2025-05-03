Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.

About the agency

High Rise is a full-service real estate agency based in Thailand, operating since 2018. We operate in strict accordance with all relevant laws and regulations in the country.



Our services include a wide range of real estate transactions, including purchase, sale, property management, assistance with repairs, and pre-sale preparations for apartments. We provide both offline and online services, and we are transparent about all aspects of each project.



At High Rise, we only work with trustworthy and reliable developers. We ensure high-quality service and a personalized approach to every client. Our experienced team will help you find and purchase a property that meets your specific needs and budget in Thailand.

Whether you need assistance with any type of property or project, we are here to help. Simply let us know your requirements, and we will work with you to find the best solution.

