About Albania Property Group
Albania Property Group was founded back in 2007
Currently Albania Property Group operates through its offices in Tirana, Durres, Saranda, Vlora and Lalzit Bay.
Milestones of our real estate activity in Albania and expending our presence in the coasta areas of Albania:
- The main office in capital Tirana, opened in August 2007
- Saranda office opened in May 2008
- Vlora Office opened in January 2021
- Durres office opened in September 2022
- Lalzit Bay office opened in April 2025
We are a group of professionals whose main goal is to provide foreigners and Albanian emigrants with clear insight into the meaning of investment and purchasing property in Albania. We are a proven resource for property in Albania.
Expertise
Our expertise covers a wide real estate collection in ideal locations for living, retiring or investing in Albania. Our real estate portfolio features a special assortment of properties in Albania: upscale residential homes for sale, condominiums, investment real estate, old houses in characteristic cities, and vacation rentals. We understand that relocating or purchasing a vacation property is not an easy job.
Moving to Albania just like in general doing business abroad requires a lot of research and reliance upon the company you may be using.
Albania Property Group main goal lies in helping you through a successful real estate transaction. We can help you get the Albanian property or investment of your dreams.
Dedicated Service
We provide you with trustworthy assistance on every step of this process. We are one of the oldest real estate company which has been marketing Albanian properties overseas for over 18 years already. We are proud to have served hundreds of foreign clients as well as Albanian emigrants that have bought through us.
We will be there for you on every step of the way. Our team will be happy to provide our services to you. We are present in capital city and every coastal city of our country sourcing Albanian properties to the foreign markets.
Part of our services is Rental Management, Property Management and Furniture Packages. Our company manages a portfolio of approx. 500 holiday rentals which include apartments in the front line of Vlora, Saranda, Golem and Durres as well as villas in the wonderful resorts of Lalzit Bay and Cape of Rodon area.
Our team is best at offering tailor made packages to our clients that have bought a property in Albania. Albania Property Group considers after sale services a process as important as buying services.
Goal