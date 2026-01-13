About the agency

About Albania Property Group

Albania Property Group was founded back in 2007

Currently Albania Property Group operates through its offices in Tirana, Durres, Saranda, Vlora and Lalzit Bay.

Milestones of our real estate activity in Albania and expending our presence in the coasta areas of Albania:

- The main office in capital Tirana, opened in August 2007

- Saranda office opened in May 2008

- Vlora Office opened in January 2021

- Durres office opened in September 2022

- Lalzit Bay office opened in April 2025

We are a group of professionals whose main goal is to provide foreigners and Albanian emigrants with clear insight into the meaning of investment and purchasing property in Albania. We are a proven resource for property in Albania.

Expertise

Our expertise covers a wide real estate collection in ideal locations for living, retiring or investing in Albania. Our real estate portfolio features a special assortment of properties in Albania: upscale residential homes for sale, condominiums, investment real estate, old houses in characteristic cities, and vacation rentals. We understand that relocating or purchasing a vacation property is not an easy job.

Moving to Albania just like in general doing business abroad requires a lot of research and reliance upon the company you may be using.

Albania Property Group main goal lies in helping you through a successful real estate transaction. We can help you get the Albanian property or investment of your dreams.