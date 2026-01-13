  1. Realting.com
Albania, Bashkia Vlore
Real estate agency
2007
Less than a month
English, Italiano
www.albaniapropertygroup.com
Closed now
About the agency

About Albania Property Group 

Albania Property Group was founded back in 2007

Currently Albania Property Group operates through its offices in Tirana, Durres, Saranda, Vlora and Lalzit Bay. 

Milestones of our real estate activity in Albania and expending our presence in the coasta areas of Albania:

- The main office in capital Tirana, opened in August 2007

- Saranda office opened in May 2008

- Vlora Office opened in January 2021

- Durres office opened in September 2022

- Lalzit Bay office opened in April 2025

We are a group of professionals whose main goal is to provide foreigners and Albanian emigrants with clear insight into the meaning of investment and purchasing property in Albania. We are a proven resource for property in Albania. 

Expertise

Our expertise covers a wide real estate collection in ideal locations for living, retiring or investing in Albania. Our real estate portfolio features a special assortment of properties in Albania: upscale residential homes for sale, condominiums, investment real estate, old houses in characteristic cities, and vacation rentals. We understand that relocating or purchasing a vacation property is not an easy job.

Moving to Albania just like in general doing business abroad requires a lot of research and reliance upon the company you may be using.

Albania Property Group main goal lies in helping you through a successful real estate transaction. We can help you get the Albanian property or investment of your dreams. 

Services

Dedicated Service

We provide you with trustworthy assistance on every step of this process. We are one of the oldest real estate company which has been marketing Albanian properties overseas for over 18 years already. We are proud to have served hundreds of foreign clients as well as Albanian emigrants that have bought through us.

We will be there for you on every step of the way. Our team will be happy to provide our services to you. We are present in capital city and every coastal city of our country sourcing Albanian properties to the foreign markets.

Part of our services is Rental Management, Property Management and Furniture Packages. Our company manages a portfolio of approx. 500 holiday rentals which include apartments in the front line of Vlora, Saranda, Golem and Durres as well as villas in the wonderful resorts of Lalzit Bay and Cape of Rodon area.

Our team is best at offering tailor made packages to our clients that have bought a property in Albania. Albania Property Group considers after sale services a process as important as buying services.

Goal

Our agents in Albania
Ndricim Meminaj
Ndricim Meminaj
1 property
EstateAll
EstateAll
Albania, Bashkia Vlore
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 132 Сommercial properties 22 Long-term rental 103 Lands 7
EstateAll Agency in numbers: EstateAll real estate agency has been successfully operating in the Albanian housing market since 2016. It is a part of Bond Investment Group Corporation.  Vitali Bondarik, the head of the corporation, a businessman and philanthropist from Belarus, moved from B…
IREA PROPERTY LTD
Albania, Bashkia Vlore
Company's year of foundation 2008
New buildings 1 Residential property 7
Irea Property Ltd is a property agency based in Vlora and located in the Albanian Riviera. With 14 years of experience in the real estate market, it has served hundreds of clients and marketed Albanian properties in the International Real Estate market. Irea Property represents investo…
Premium Premium
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Albania, Saranda
Company's year of foundation 2006
Residential property 8
Why use Elite's Realty Group? Elite’s Realty Group is a real estate firm with a clientele from all over the world that is based on 30 years of experience and trust. Our crew is continually outfitted to meet the highest standards since we place a strong focus on providing outstanding servi…
CACTUS | Real Estate
Albania, Bashkia Durres
Company's year of foundation 2021
Residential property 328 Сommercial properties 7 Long-term rental 37 Lands 5
The keys to the dream apartment in Albania are already waiting for you! ) CACTUS REAL ESTATE is: • Honest prices • Ability to calculate cryptocurrency • Full transaction support • Ability to purchase real estate offline / online • Design project and turnkey repair • Trust
PRO Gold
Century 21 Eon
Albania, Bashkia Durres
Company's year of foundation 2019
New buildings 5 Residential property 566 Сommercial properties 12 Long-term rental 21 Short-term rental 1 Lands 8
Century 21 Eon Durres — the leader in real estate on the Albanian coast 🇦🇱 We are not just part of the international Century 21 brand, operating in 86 countries with more than 145,000 real estate professionals. We are one of the most successful offices in Albania. Since 2019, Century 2…
